Colorado recalled Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
As expected, Davis gets the call to start for the Rockies in Tuesday night's game against the host Reds. The 26-year-old carries a rough 6.17 ERA in 11.2 major-league innings (three starts) this season and is not a recommended fantasy streamer versus a Cincinnati team that is riding a nine-game winning streak.
