Johnson struck out one while recording the final two outs of the 10th inning Tuesday to pick up his 12th save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander was removed from the closer role last week after posting a brutal 18.00 ERA over six appearances in late May and early June, but with Jake Bird, Justin Lawrence and even Daniel Bard all having gotten the call in the first nine innings Tuesday, Johnson was the last man standing in the bullpen in the 10th and got the job done. None of the Rockies' other options for saves have been pitching particularly well lately -- Bird has a 7.20 ERA over his last eight appearances, while Lawrence has a 5.59 mark during his last eight -- so if Johnson can string together a few more effective performances, he could reclaim the job.