Grichuk went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored Monday against the Dodgers.

Grichuk delivered a two-out double in the second inning and came around to score. He struggled significantly to begin June, hitting only .205 with two doubles across his first 16 starts. However, his power has returned a bit of late, as he has four extra-base hits -- including a pair of homers -- in his last eight games. Overall, Grichuk has maintained only a 79 wRC+ and .301 wOBA across 237 plate appearances on the campaign.