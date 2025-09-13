Triple-A Albuquerque placed Feltner on its 7-day injured list July 30 due to right shoulder inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner produced a serviceable 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 30 starts with the Rockies in 2024, but he's been limited to just six starts with the big club in 2025 after a back issue kept him on the shelf for all of May and June before he was optioned to Triple-A on July 4 at the conclusion of his rehab assignment. He had continued to pitch out of the Albuquerque rotation following his activation, but after walking nine batters in just 3.2 innings in a July 24, Feltner was shut down again with a new injury. The Rockies haven't indicated where Feltner currently stands in his recovery from the shoulder issue, but with just eight games left on Albuquerque's schedule, the 29-year-old righty is most likely done for the season.