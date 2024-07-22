McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Red Sox due to a jammed finger, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

McMahon was originally slated for a rest day Sunday, but he was inserted into the starting lineup after Ezequiel Tovar went home with flu-like symptoms. Sunday was when McMahon jammed his finger, and he will sit Monday with a hope to return Tuesday. Aaron Schunk will get the nod at the hot corner and bat ninth against Boston right-hander Tanner Houck.