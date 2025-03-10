Now Playing

McMahon has gone 7-for-19 with seven walks across nine Cactus League games.

McMahon has maintained at least a 10 percent walk rate in three straight regular seasons, so his elevated walk rate in the spring isn't much of a surprise. While he has only two extra-base hits in the exhibition season, he has maintained at least a .165 ISO in five of his last six campaigns.

