McMahon has gone 7-for-19 with seven walks across nine Cactus League games.
McMahon has maintained at least a 10 percent walk rate in three straight regular seasons, so his elevated walk rate in the spring isn't much of a surprise. While he has only two extra-base hits in the exhibition season, he has maintained at least a .165 ISO in five of his last six campaigns.
