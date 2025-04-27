McMahon is not in Colorado's starting lineup against Cincinnati on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

McMahon has failed to record a hit over his last seven games and has gone 2-for-50 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate since April 11. Amidst his struggles, McMahon will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while Kyle Farmer starts at the hot corner and bats fifth against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo.