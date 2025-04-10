McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Brewers.
McMahon went yard in the third inning to deliver his second home run of the year. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, with five of those contests coming at Coors Field. In that span, he's maintained a .333 average with four RBI and a pair of runs scored.
