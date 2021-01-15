McMahon and the Rockies agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.375 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
McMahon's fantasy value continues to be propped up by the fact that he plays half his games at Coors Field, but he's yet to show much at the plate. He hit just .215/.295/.419 last season while striking out 34.2 percent of the time. It's hard to say he's earned anything close to an everyday role, but that's been true for the past two seasons as well and hasn't stopped the Rockies from pencilling his name into the lineup on most occasions.