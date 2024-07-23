McMahon (finger) isn't in the Rockies' lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
A jammed finger prevented McMahon from starting Monday's game, and he'll need at least another day to recover before returning to Colorado's starting nine. Aaron Schunk will pick up another start at third base and bat ninth Tuesday.
