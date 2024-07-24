McMahon (finger) will start at third base and bat fourth in Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox.
He jammed a finger in Monday's game and didn't play Tuesday, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. McMahon has reached base 11 times over his last five contests but will bring a 23-game homerless streak into action Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Remaining out Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Dealing with jammed finger•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sitting out Monday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Two doubles, stolen base in win•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Homers again Wednesday•