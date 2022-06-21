Vilade has maintained a .324 wOBA and 83 wRC+ with Triple-A Albuquerque across 249 plate appearances this season.
Vilade's profile has remained very familiar. He has only 13 extra-base hits in an extremely hitter-friendly environment and has paired his .090 ISO with only five stolen bases. The lack of power and speed tools will limit his fantasy impact, though his plate discipline remains very impressive. Vilade has struck out at just a 12.9 percent clip while walking 12.4 percent of the time. The Rockies outfield appears crowded at the moment, but with 767 plate appearances at Albuquerque between 2021 and 2022, Vilade could get the call at some point in the second half of the season.