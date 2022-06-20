Weatherly (shoulder) tossed four innings and struck out five while giving up two runs on six hits and a walk Sunday for High-A Spokane in his first game back from the 7-day injured list.

Spokane activated Weatherly on Tuesday, but he didn't make his debut for the affiliate until five days later once his turn in the rotation came up. Before being activated and making one rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Weatherly had been on the shelf all season with a strained left shoulder.