Bouchard will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Bouchard has now started in each of the Rockies' ensuing four games. Bouchard went 2-for-8 with a double, three walks, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in the previous three contests. With Jordan Beck (hand) recently hitting the injured list, Bouchard looks like he could be in line for everyday playing time in the corner outfield until Nolan Jones (back) is reinstated from the IL, which could happen next week.