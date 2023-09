Bouchard went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the Dodgers.

Bouchard is hitting .226 over 18 games since he was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque when rosters expanded at the start of September. His homer was his second in the majors this year, and he's added five RBI, seven runs scored, one double and a 3:11 BB:K over 18 contests. Bouchard will likely end the season in a part-time role.