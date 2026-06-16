Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Awarded another start

Sullivan (illness) will start Wednesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Rockies called Sullivan up from Triple-A Albuquerque last Friday to fill the fifth spot in their rotation. Despite being tasked with making his MLB debut in an extreme hitter-friendly venue in Las Vegas, Sullivan was able to keep the Athletics off the board for three innings while striking out three batters and allowing just three baserunners. The 23-year-old lefty ended up having his start cut short after falling ill, but he's since recovered from the ailment and performed well enough during his time on the mound to earn himself another turn through the rotation. Even though he excelled in his debut and will be pitching in a more favorable environment for his second start, Sullivan will still be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes after he posted underwhelming numbers over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50:19 K:BB in 54.2 innings).