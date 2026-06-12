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Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Contract selected

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies selected Sullivan's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his start Friday against the Athletics.

Sullivan will be making his MLB debut Friday, though he will be doing so in a very hitter-friendly environment at Las Vegas Ballpark after posting a 5.76 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 54.2 innings at Triple-A, making him a less-than-desirable fantasy option. Sammy Peralta was optioned to Albuquerque to make room for Sullivan on the active roster, and Chase Dollander (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.

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