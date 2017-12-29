Rockies' Shane Carle: Designated for assignment
Carle was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday, MLBRosterMoves reports.
Carle was cast off the 40-man roster in the wake of Colorado's signing of closer Wade Davis on Friday morning. During the 2017 season, Carle appeared in three games for the club, allowing three earned runs off six hits while striking out four in four innings of relief work. The 26-year-old will likely begin next season in Triple-A Albuquerque, which where he spent a majority of the 2017 campaign.
