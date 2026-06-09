Rockies' Sterlin Thompson: On bench again

Thompson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Thompson will hit the bench for a third straight game, with two of his absences during that span coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 22, Thompson has gotten on base at a strong .364 clip, but he's hit for little power (.297 slugging percentage) over 15 games. The Rockies seem to be prioritizing Edouard Julien ahead of Thompson for the final spot in their lineup, so it wouldn't be surprising if Thompson was sent back to Albuquerque in the near future while his playing time continues to slip.