The Rockies recalled Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Doyle has been quite impressive this season, putting up a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 28 frames in the minors while also throwing four scoreless innings in the big leagues. If Doyle is able to continue at his current rate, he could be in the mix for high-leverage situations down the road. Chase Anderson (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.