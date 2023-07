The Rockies selected Doyle's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle has been outstanding this season in Triple-A, putting up a 1.01 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while striking out 29 batters through 26.2 innings. The 27-year-old righty will bolster Colorado's bullpen and likely serve in middle relief.