Story (elbow) will undergo additional testing Monday or Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday. Manager Bud Black said that Story's elbow injury is similar to the one he had in 2018, but the issue isn't as serious this time. He'll likely test his elbow next week, and a return timetable could be established based on how he feels afterward. Brendan Rodgers should serve as the primary shortstop in his absence.