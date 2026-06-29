Rockies' Troy Johnston: Playing time trending back up

Johnston will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

The Rockies will keep Johnston in the starting nine for the fourth straight game and for the fifth time in six contests after he went 6-for-15 at the plate over the previous week, boosting his OPS to .814 on the season. Johnston's opportunities appeared to be on the downturn around the middle of the June, but he's begun to eat into the playing time Tyler Freeman, a right-handed hitter who should play regularly against lefties but may be in line for more of a part-time role against righties. With Colorado projected to face four right-handed Marlins starters and two right-handed Giants starters at Coors Field during its seven-game week, the left-handed-hitting Johnston looks like a solid short-term fantasy option, even in shallower leagues.