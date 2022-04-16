Blach (1-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Cubs after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up one walk and striking out one.

Bard entered the game with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning to replace German Marquez, and while he allowed a sac fly to Jonathan Villar, he eventually got the job done when Clint Frazier flied out to center. The sixth inning was far more comfortable and he retired the side in order. In the end, Blach needed just 21 pitches to record five outs and claimed his first win of the campaign. Through two appearances, he has one win, one save and a 5:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings.