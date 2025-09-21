Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Freeman isn't part of the starting nine for the first time since Aug. 29. During the 20-game start streak, Freeman is 21-for-81 (.259) with 13 runs scored. Hunter Goodman will DH on Sunday.
