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Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Placed on paternity leave
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The Rockies placed Freeman on the paternity leave list Friday.
By rule, Freeman will be away for the next 1-to-3 games while welcoming a new child to the family. His roster spot is being absorbed by Sterlin Thompson.
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