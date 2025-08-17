Freeman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

The right-handed hitter replaced leadoff man Mickey Moniak in the seventh inning with lefty Kyle Backhus on the mound and made the most of his chance, driving in three runs across two at-bats, capped by a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Andrew Saalfrank. Freeman has been hot at the plate, hitting safely in six straight contests and in 12 of 14 games this month.