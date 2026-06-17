Rockies' Willi Castro: Drives in two

Castro went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Castro opened the scoring for the Rockies with an RBI double in the fourth inning, and he knocked in an additional run one frame later. He has had three multi-RBI performances in his last 12 games, also hitting .354 with three homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in that span. That positive production has moved Castro up the Rockies' lineup, as he hit second for the fourth consecutive game against right-handed pitching Tuesday.