The Royals designated Almonte for assignment Monday.

The transaction removes Almonte from the 40-man roster and opens up a spot on the active roster for Rosell Herrera, who was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Almonte's playing time had been on the decline since Herrera was called up from Triple-A Omaha on June 17 and after Alcides Escobar began seeing more work in the outfield. If the Royals are unable to find a team willing to trade for Almonte or he goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll stay in the organization and report to Omaha.

