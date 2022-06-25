Benintendi went 3-for-4 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.
Benintendi wasn't involved in any run-scoring plays, but he was one of two Royals to get on base multiple times. He's on a tear lately, going 12-for-36 (.333) in his last nine contests. The outfielder has maintained a solid batting line in 2022, slashing .302/.366/.395 in 287 plate appearances, but his counting stats are lacking. Benintendi has three home runs, one stolen base, 25 RBI and 27 runs scored despite regularly batting second in the Royals' lineup.
