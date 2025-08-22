Zerpa (5-1) earned the win in Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Rangers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings.

The left-hander entered in relief of Michael Lorenzen with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game in the fifth inning Thursday, inducing Cody Freeman to roll into an inning-ending double play before tossing a perfect sixth frame to secure the win. Zerpa has been on a roll, stringing together seven straight scoreless outings and posting a 2.43 ERA over 29.2 innings across his past 30 appearances.