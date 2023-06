Chapman (3-2) struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the win Thursday over the Rays.

Chapman pitched the eighth inning with the game tied 5-5, and the Royals pulled ahead in the ninth. He's allowed just one run and one hit through six innings in June, but he's also walked six while striking out 15. The southpaw continues to be effective in high-leverage spots with a 2.73 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB over 26.1 innings while adding two saves, eight holds and two blown saves this season.