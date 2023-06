Charles was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Columbia on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 shortstop got over $400,000 from Kansas City in the 20th round of last year's draft based on his upside on both sides of the ball. At 19, he was old for the complex level, but Charles' game needs some refinement. He hit .455 with one home run in 11 at-bats before the promotion.