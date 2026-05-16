The Royals reinstated Falter (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

Falter has been on the injured list since early April with left elbow inflammation, but he's been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Omaha since April 15. The 29-year-old posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.27 WHIP alongside a 19:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings during his month-long rehab assignment. Now fully healthy, he'll replace Matt Strahm (knee) in Kansas City's bullpen and likely take on a middle-relief role.