The Royals placed Falter on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left biceps contusion.

During his relief appearance in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers, Falter took a 91.5 mile-per-hour line drive off his arm on his fifth pitch of the night. He proceeded to stay in the game and was ultimately charged with four earned runs on six hits and one walk over two innings, but he was dealing with enough swelling following the contest for the Royals to shut him down. Jonathan Bowlan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move to take Falter's spot in the bullpen.