Kudrna was promoted from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Kudrna gets the call to Double-A just over a year after his move to High-A. This year, he posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 71:32 K:BB over 69.2 innings for Quad Cities while starting all 14 of his appearances. He has clear strikeout upside, but he'll need to work on his walk rate -- he had a 4.2 BB/9 this season and will likely be challenged in that regard by moving up a level.