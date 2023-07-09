The Royals have selected Mitchell with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Mitchell worked as a catcher and a right-handed pitcher at his Texas high school and for Team USA's 18U national team in 2022, but his future in pro ball is on the receiving side of a battery. He is the top prep catcher in this class, thanks to plus raw power from the left side and a 70-grade arm. Mitchell is a below-average runner and there are public reports that suggest his hit tool could be a problem, although it's possible he could take a step forward as a position player once he scraps pitching, and projecting prep hit tools is a very inexact science.