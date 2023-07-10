The Royals have selected Wolters with the 44th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Wolters, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prep righty from Illinois, was up to 99 mph with his fastball this spring, just months after giving up basketball to focus solely on pitching. He has a good feel for spin, with his mid-80s slider projecting as at least an above-average offering. Wolters hasn't needed his changeup much, but it projects as a viable third pitch. He is a great on-mound athlete, which leads scouts to project at least average command/control.