Keller (shoulder) worked two innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Omaha, striking out three while allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

The Royals have held Keller to a three-day rest schedule since he opened his rehab assignment June 28, with the right-hander having now worked exactly two innings in consecutive appearances after recording just one out in his first outing. Given Keller's usage thus far during the rehab assignment, it's not entirely clear if the Royals are building him back up for a starting role, though that still seems to be a likely outcome due to the lack of other impact rotation arms in the majors and high minors. Even if Keller is ready to return from the 15-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break and reclaims a spot in the Kansas City rotation, he won't make for a particularly enticing fantasy option after compiling a 3-4 record and pitching to a 4.36 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over 43.1 innings prior to being shelved with the shoulder issue.