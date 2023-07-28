Keller (shoulder) was returned from his rehab assignment Thursday.

Keller's 30 days on assignment were up, so the Royals will soon have to decide what to do with the right-hander. He appeared in nine games for Triple-A Omaha, covering nine innings with a 15.00 ERA, 3.56 WHIP and 5:21 K:BB while working as a reliever for a majority of the assignment. Given those numbers, it wouldn't be shocking to see him pitch out of the bullpen if he remains on the big-league roster once he's activated from the injured list.