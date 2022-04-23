Keller (0-2) was handed the loss during Friday's 4-1 loss at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Keller pitched solid the first time through the order but fell apart in the fourth, surrendering four runs on four hits and an error which proved to be the crushing blow. The outing was the first non-quality start for the 26-year-old who still possesses an impressive 2.55 ERA through 17.2 innings and three starts on the season. He's slated to take the hill next on Thursday against the White Sox.