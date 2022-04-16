Keller (0-1) took the loss, throwing seven innings with five strikeouts and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in a 2-1 loss Friday against Detroit.

Keller allowed only one single in the first six innings and needed just 74 pitches to complete those frames. With two outs in the seventh, Spencer Torkelson uncorked a two-run homer to put Detroit ahead 2-1. Despite going winless, the 26-year-old has been excellent in his first two starts, allowing only eight baserunners in 13 innings. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against Minnesota.