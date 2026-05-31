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Royals' Carter Jensen: Ends lengthy homer drought

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jensen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old backstop got the Royals on the board in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single before launching a two-run homer off Chris Martin in the following frame to give his team a 6-3 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Jensen's long ball was his seventh of the season but his first since April 22, snapping a 29-game drought in which he'd slashed a meager .183/.271/.247 with six doubles and nine RBI.

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