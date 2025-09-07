Jensen went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's victory over the Twins.

The recently promoted prospect notched his first big-league hit with an RBI double in the fourth inning off Thomas Hatch, later adding another run driven in with a groundout in the sixth inning. Jensen is 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and two RBI through his first three games in the majors. Some adjustment at the next level is to be expected, but the Royals are incredibly high on the catcher because of his power potential and advanced plate discipline at age 22.