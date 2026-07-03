Royals' Carter Jensen: Homers in multi-hit effort

Jensen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 loss against the Rays.

Jensen kicked off the scoring with a monstrous 449-foot leadoff homer off lefty Ian Seymour for his 13th long ball of the campaign. The left-handed-hitting Jensen has excelled against southpaws this season, batting .308 with an .831 OPS in 78 at-bats compared to a .229 average and .741 OPS in 201 at-bats against right-handers. Over his past 14 games, the young catcher has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, slashing .368/.419/.702 with five homers, four doubles, 11 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base.