Jensen went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a triple, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Jensen collected a trio of hits, driving in runs with an RBI triple in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth frame. The young catcher has been on fire at the plate, slashing .321/.439/.755 with six homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base over his past 15 games. Overall, he's hitting .231/.316/.442 with 22 homers, 67 RBI, 66 runs and two stolen bases in 131 contests.