Jensen is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Cleveland.

Jensen was called up on Sept. 1 when rosters expanded, but he has now started just three of 10 games since his promotion. He's also yet to start a game at catcher, with all three of his starts coming at designated hitter. Jensen has gone 1-for-8 with a 2:4 K:BB over 12 plate appearances during his first stint in the big leagues, and it's clear the Royals don't intend for the top prospect to be an integral part of their lineup as they fight for a playoff spot.