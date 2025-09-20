Jensen went 3-for-7 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 20-1 victory over Toronto.

The Kansas City rookie batted lead off and collected the second three-hit performance of his nascent career, including doubling twice off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in the first. Jensen is off to a roaring start, slashing .344/.447/.688 with two homers, five doubles, seven runs scored and nine RBI in 38 plate appearances across 12 games. The 22-year-old has been garnering plenty of playing time while he splits catching and designated hitter duties with veteran backstop Salvador Perez.