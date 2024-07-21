Blanco went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Blanco connected an RBI single as part of a three-run eighth inning and later stole a base in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Blanco is a bit of a one-trick pony, but it's a trick he does very well, as his 18 stolen bases are now tied with Jose Ramirez and Julio Rodriguez for the seventh most in the American League this season. Blanco has just one home run and five RBI in 84 at-bats this season and could see improvements in his slash line of .28/.286/.310.