Blanco has won a spot on the 26-man roster as a reserve outfielder, MLB.com reports.
Blanco missed time early in spring training due to right Achilles tightness, but was healthy the past two weeks. He hit .333 (7-for-21) with three stolen bases this spring. He'll work as a reserve for all three out outfield positions and be used as a pinch runner. He could be a good source of stolen bases if he can get enough playing time.
More News
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Returns to action in Cactus League•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Set to play in MiLB game•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Undergoing MRI on Tuesday•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Dealing with Achilles tightness•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Registers steal in win•